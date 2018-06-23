|
Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots (Week in Review)
Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots was a top story on Monday: Blink-182 were forced to postpone their Las Vegas residency shows this past weekend after drummer Travis Barker was diagnosed with blood clots in both of his arms. The band wrote in part via a Twitter image, "Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical time." Barker said, "Drumming is my life and It kills me that I can't perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can." See the tweet for the group's full statementhere - here.
