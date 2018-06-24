My inspiration for "Suck You In" was brought on by my love of everything in me that is horror. I've always been a seductive temptress, an alpha female of sorts, very strong in mind, body, spirit, and soul.

I felt my inner darkness coming out one evening, as I am a creature of the night, and most of my energy is very vampire. This influenced the song and its musical energy and this became very obvious to me that this song had powers of glamour which would empower the song to get you sucked into my lair.

In my own words 'As I climb on top of you and sink my teeth into your skin you are now mine for all eternity.'

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here!