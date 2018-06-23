Young The Giant And Lights Announce North American Tour

The new fall dates are set to kick off on October 25th in Grand Rapids, MI at the 20 Monroe Live and will be concluding on November 16th in Washington, DC at Anthem.

The band will be hitting the road for summer full of shows, mostly music festival appearances, beginning with the Elysian Search Party in Seattle on June 30th and finishing up with a show at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on October 5th. See the dates - here.