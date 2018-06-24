Metallica have revealed that they are giving away their $130,000 Polar Music Prize winners away to three different charities. According to BWBK, 50 percent will go to the Stockholm City Mission, which supports the homeless; 25 percent will be given to the World Childhood Foundation, which was founded by Sweden's Queen Silvia; and the remaining 25 percent will be donated to fellow Polar Music Prize winner, the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. Read more here

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is featured in a new series of educational videos on World War II combat aircraft from World Of Warplanes. Wargaming's Global Marketing Director Al King had this to say, "As well as the diaries and the 'Aces High' tribute, we are also introducing a renovated hangar subtly branded with iconic Iron Maiden imagery. It's unlike anything the game's ever had before and we hope Maiden fans will have fun spotting the various Easter eggs hidden throughout!" Check out the aforementioned tribute and the first video in the series that features Bruce talking about the Hawker Hurricane, which was the main workhorse of the RAF during the Battle Of Britain here.

Plain White T's have released two new singles "Your Body" (watch video here and "Bonnie I Want You" (stream here). Both tracks from their forthcoming album "Parallel Universe", which is set to hit stores on August 24th.

George Lynch reportedly said that the original lineup of Dokken have been discussing the possibility of a one-off reunion next year. He was quoted as telling Eddie Trunk, "I would like to revisit it, but I wouldn't bet on it happening, although there is talk of at least one big show next year," he said. "Just a one-off. I don't know if that's worth doing, but we'll see."

This Is Hell are set to return to the stage in August for the first time in more than five years. They will be appearing at the Wild Fest 3 on August 11, followed by a second show the next day where they will perform their entire debut LP, Sundowning (2006), in its entirety. More details here

The Outfield's Tony Lewis will be releasing his new album, "Out Of The Darkness," on June 29th. For a taste of what is to come, watch the lyric video for the first single "Into The Light" here

NJ-based jangle/power-pop trio The Rareflowers are streaming their new track "New Generation," the lead single off of their debut, self-titled EP, which will be released on June 29th. Listen to the song here .

Queen have released an official karaoke-style lyric video for the song "Liar". The track was original entitled "Lover" and was part of their 1973 self-titled debut album. Watch the video here.

Maryland Deathfest 2019 (aka Maryland Deathfest XVII) organizers have announced the first 25 confirmed bands for the event, which will take place May 23-26 at Rams Head Live and Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD. See the initial list here

Swedish death metal band Grave has officially announced the addition of Tomas Lagrén to their line-up on drums. Read more here - here.