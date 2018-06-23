News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: Jack White shared some good news with U.S. fans on Monday (June 18th). The former White Stripes star has added some new North American dates to his Boarding House Reach world tour.

The new dates are taking place in September and include stops in Shreveport, LA (Municipal Auditorium), Tulsa (OneOK Field), Lubbock, TX (Lonestar Amphitheater), and El Paso (Paso County Coliseum).

White is touring in support of his latest album "Boarding House Reach" which includes a headline appearance at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena this weekend before he heads across the pond for a series of dates. See all of the dates - here.

