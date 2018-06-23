Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

The new dates are taking place in September and include stops in Shreveport, LA (Municipal Auditorium), Tulsa (OneOK Field), Lubbock, TX (Lonestar Amphitheater), and El Paso (Paso County Coliseum).

White is touring in support of his latest album "Boarding House Reach" which includes a headline appearance at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena this weekend before he heads across the pond for a series of dates. See all of the dates - here.