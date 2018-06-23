|
Skeletonwitch Streaming New Song 'When Paradise Fades' (Week in Review)
.
Skeletonwitch Streaming New Song 'When Paradise Fades' was a top story on Tuesday: Skeletonwitch has released an online stream of their brand new single "When Paradise Fades." The song is the second release from their forthcoming album, "Devouring Radiant Light," which is set to be released on July 20th. Skeletonwitch guitarist Nate Garnette says that the new song "a supercharged nano-epic that takes you from greasy rock n roll, to off-the-rails blackened destruction and beyond." He adds, "I tried to keep the intensity and grit front-and-center while making it a journey instead of a two-minute banger." The track debuted over at Kerrang! who describe "the band edges deeper into black metal territory than ever before, with blastbeats, guitar tremolo, and atmospheric intros aplenty." Listen to the song - here.
Skeletonwitch guitarist Nate Garnette says that the new song "a supercharged nano-epic that takes you from greasy rock n roll, to off-the-rails blackened destruction and beyond."
He adds, "I tried to keep the intensity and grit front-and-center while making it a journey instead of a two-minute banger." The track debuted over at Kerrang! who describe "the band edges deeper into black metal territory than ever before, with blastbeats, guitar tremolo, and atmospheric intros aplenty." Listen to the song - here.