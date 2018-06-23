|
Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour (Week in Review)
Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Guns N' Roses legend Slash has announced that he and his solo band (Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) will be releasing their new studio album and launching a North American tour this fall. The new album the guitarist and the band will be hitting stores on September 21st and will be called "Living The Dream". Slash had this to say, "I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel. I've been working with Myles (Kennedy, vocals), Brent (Fitz, drums) and Todd (Kerns, bass/vocals) for about 8 years now. "It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of Frank (Sidoris, guitar/vocals) since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record." Read more including tour dates - here.
