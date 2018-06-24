News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video (Week in Review)

In Search Of Sun

In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video was a top story on Wednesday: In Search Of Sun have released a brand new music video for their track "In The Garden". The song comes from their latest studio album "Virgin Funk Mother" which was released last year.

Frontman Adam Leader had this to say, "There are plenty of leeches in this world that have no other intentions but to suck the life out of you for their own selfish reasons, especially when they choose to not understand the importance of the ones closest to them striving to achieve something creative and worthwhile, which we all know takes years of mental, physical and financial sacrifice.

'In The Garden' is a massive 'f you' statement to every single self-absorbed individual out there unwilling to let the people closest to them grow and flourish. You, the narcissists are the ones who will wind up alone, because you choose to not have the capacity to unconditionally love others, and instead continue to believe that the whole world revolves around you. You should've known better!" Watch the video - here.

