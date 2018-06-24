News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You (Week in Review)

.
Matt Taelor

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You was a top story on Wednesday: Indie rock/singer-songwriter Matt Taelor recently released a new single called "Nobody But You" from his debut EP "After Midnight". To celebrate we asked Matt to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

As a songwriter I think one of the most exciting ways a song can come to you is when you least expect it. A lot of times songs can come from playing a chord progression over and over until you get a cool melody idea, or scribbling a bunch of random phrases and words onto paper until you find something that strikes you. This was different. I was driving home on the Merritt Parkway and if you know the Merritt Parkway then you'll know the next part of this story is not a huge plot twist-there was a ridiculous amount of traffic due to construction. It was a perfect excuse to crank the volume in my car and jam out to some old Maroon 5 (they were excellent in their Songs About Jane days) and to listen to some new music that Justin Timberlake had released at the time.

I was groovin' and singing along in my car as I moved absolutely nowhere and then something happened that mildy devastated me in the moment. The music stopped. Was it my Spotify account acting slow? Poor cell service? My aux chord not working? I'll never know because the traffic suddenly cleared up and I was moving again with my eyes on the road. Then all of a sudden it happened, I started randomly humming a melody that slowly became words.

Right when I got home I took out pen and paper and wrote down the words and recorded a voice note. I then sent this voice note out to my producer. I needed to know what he thought because I would be flying out to LA to record with him the very next day. He responded back with "Yeah we definitely gotta record this one." So we did. It was awesome and I've never been so thankful to be stuck in traffic on the Merritt Parkway because it gave me my latest single "Nobody but You." I hope you groove out to it next time you're in your car.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

