|
Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire (Week in Review)
.
Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire was a top story on Friday: Glenn Hughes has been forced to change the location of his upcoming Glasgow concert following a fire at the Glasgow School of Art, which has affected the O2 ABC Glasgow. According to his camp, the concert has now been moved to the O2 Academy Glasgow on same date - Friday 12th October. All original tickets will be valid for the new venue. "We're also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we'll be on fire." - here.
According to his camp, the concert has now been moved to the O2 Academy Glasgow on same date - Friday 12th October. All original tickets will be valid for the new venue.
"We're also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we'll be on fire." - here.