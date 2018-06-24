News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' (Week in Review)

.
Journey

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' was a top story on Friday: Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain says that he is humbled by the longevity of the band's song "Don't Stop Believin'" a track from the group's 1981 album "Escape" which became the most downloaded song of the 20th century, long after its initial release.

Cain co-wrote the song and upon its original release hit No 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to sell a million copies on vinyl but it was the dawn the internet age where the song hit the stratosphere becoming the biggest selling digital song from the 20th century.

Jonathan was asked about the longevity of the track during an interview with Q103 in New York and he said, "It's humbling. There's a responsibility to representing our class in a good light. The kids look up to you. You become a role model. Anybody that has a dream, I'm proof that it's possible.

"Anything's possible, if you can dream it, you can do it. You dream about writing a song about that, and because we dreamed, we were blessed with that honor. It's no accident when you reach for the stars, you're about to get something pretty good." - here.

Journey Music and more

Journey T-shirts and Posters

More Journey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Video From Def Leppard and Journey Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album

Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.