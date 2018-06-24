News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue (Week in Review)

.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have announced that they will launch their 50th anniversary with the reissue of multiple remastered editions of the soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same."

Due September 7, the project arrives 50 years to the date of the legendary band's first live show - as The New Yardbirds - at the Gladsaxe Teen Club in Gladsaxe, Denmark in 1968.

Led Zeppelin's July 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden were recorded for the concert film and its companion soundtrack album, which were issued together in 1976.

Featuring newly-remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page, "The Song Remains The Same" soundtrack will be available via Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album's debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

The Super Deluxe Boxed Set (pre order here) will mark the first time the full-length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. The set presents remastered audio on two CDs and four 180-gram vinyl LPs; a 2-DVD set featuring the full theatrical version of the film plus bonus content including four performance outtakes that were not part of the original film - "Celebration Day", "Over The Hills And Far Away", "Misty Mountain Hop" and "The Ocean"; a DVD of the entire album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo; a High-def download card of all stereo audio content at 96kHz/24 bit; a 28-page book featuring band photos and stills from the film alongside an essay by Cameron Crowe; a replica of the Japanese program from 1977 (previously available only when the film first toured cinemas in that country); and, a high-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

Standard CD and vinyl editions include a booklet, with Page changing the track sequence on the 4LP package to allow the epic, 29-minute version of "Dazed And Confused" to be featuring in its entirety on one side of vinyl for the first time. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Led Zeppelin Music and more

Led Zeppelin T-shirts and Posters

More Led Zeppelin News

