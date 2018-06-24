Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

The group will be releasing their third LP "A Deeper Cut" on August 3rd via their just inked deal with Spinefarm Records' imprint Snakefarm Records. Frontman Phil Campbell had this to say:

"As the name suggests, A Deeper Cut is a deeper album, a more honest album. It's not us hiding or pretending to be something we're not. It's us saying, 'This is what the band is.'" Read more includhing the tour dates - here.