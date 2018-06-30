News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea (Week in Review)

Godsmack

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea was a top story on Saturday: Godsmack frontman Sully Erna has endorsed the use of technology like Yondr which is a locked pouch for cell phones used at concerts to remove the distraction of smart phones at shows from the likes of Guns N' Roses, The Misfits and others.

Erna was asked about the technology during a recent interview by Eddie Trunk. He said, "I'd love to see that happen, just because for the fans - not for me. I really want the fans to be able to experience the show as they should and not through this little four-inch screen in their hands.

"I mean, I get it - I know that sometimes it's your only opportunity to go to a show, it's your first and only time you're gonna see this act. But there's also something really magical that happens when you don't have that and you can just absorb it and sit in the moment and be able to immerse yourself into the performance and the show.

"And I just experienced that myself recently - just last year, I found myself going to shows that were available to me, 'cause they were in my area or they were where I was on a break that day. And they just happened to be these iconic bands, like Toto and Tom Petty and Joe Walsh. And I even got to go see Elton John at Caesars Palace on New Year's Eve, which… I didn't even think to pull out my phone; I was just so hypnotized by the performance and the songs that meant so much to me. And I think there's just something really amazing that happens when you allow that to happen."

He continued about what is lost when a fan detached themselves from the live experience, "even when you get it home and you watch it two days later, it doesn't feel the same. So sometimes it's better just to retain it in your memory and in your body, because I think that's the stuff that you will take to the grave one day and remember all these great times you had in your life and not through a four-inch computer screen." Check out the full interview - here.

