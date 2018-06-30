News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Stick Men

David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: (MoonJune) Former King Crimson frontman David Cross is teaming up with Stick Men to launch a South American tour this summer. We were sent the following details:

Audiences in Latin America will experience one of the most unique concert tours in the classic rock and progressive rock scene in recent years. David Cross, the legendary violinist from King Crimson between 1972 and 1974 (and who has also been a member of progressive bands such as Clearlight, Low Flying Aircraft and Radius), has joined forces with Stick Men, the innovative power trio comprised by virtuoso touch-style guitarist Markus Reuter (who also studied guitar under King Crimson's leader Robert Fripp as part of his Guitar Craft courses), together with the current King Crimson rhythm section of drummer Pat Mastelotto and Chapman Stickist Tony Levin (who have been providing the basic foundation of Crimson since 1994 and 1981 respectively).

As such, this lineup is both an amalgam of the historical legacy of King Crimson and a look forward to what the future of progressive music will bring, in the most literal sense of the word progressive. With Stick Men's most recent studio offering, Prog Noir, David Cross's most recent collection Being Cross, and the extraordinary double album Midori where David and Stick Men first collaborated, these musicians demonstrate over and over again how they are constantly reinventing their approach to music. Their unique blend of corrosive heavy metal, classical music, and unorthodox time signatures all conspiring together with an undeniable quest for beauty and melodicity, makes them the most unique band in the current progressive rock scene, and quite possibly also the most satisfying. Read more - here.

MoonJune submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Stick Men Music and more

Stick Men T-shirts and Posters

More Stick Men News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.