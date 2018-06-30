David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour (Week in Review)

. David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: (MoonJune) Former King Crimson frontman David Cross is teaming up with Stick Men to launch a South American tour this summer. We were sent the following details: Audiences in Latin America will experience one of the most unique concert tours in the classic rock and progressive rock scene in recent years. David Cross, the legendary violinist from King Crimson between 1972 and 1974 (and who has also been a member of progressive bands such as Clearlight, Low Flying Aircraft and Radius), has joined forces with Stick Men, the innovative power trio comprised by virtuoso touch-style guitarist Markus Reuter (who also studied guitar under King Crimson's leader Robert Fripp as part of his Guitar Craft courses), together with the current King Crimson rhythm section of drummer Pat Mastelotto and Chapman Stickist Tony Levin (who have been providing the basic foundation of Crimson since 1994 and 1981 respectively). As such, this lineup is both an amalgam of the historical legacy of King Crimson and a look forward to what the future of progressive music will bring, in the most literal sense of the word progressive. With Stick Men's most recent studio offering, Prog Noir, David Cross's most recent collection Being Cross, and the extraordinary double album Midori where David and Stick Men first collaborated, these musicians demonstrate over and over again how they are constantly reinventing their approach to music. Their unique blend of corrosive heavy metal, classical music, and unorthodox time signatures all conspiring together with an undeniable quest for beauty and melodicity, makes them the most unique band in the current progressive rock scene, and quite possibly also the most satisfying. Read more - here. MoonJune submitted this story.

