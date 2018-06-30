News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep (Week in Review)

Pantera

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pantera and Hellyeah drummer and cofounder Vinnie Paul died June 22 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 54. The drummer's family confirmed to TMZ Paul died in his sleep at his Las Vegas home,

They further reported that the medical examiner will determine a cause of death, after which he'll be flown back to his home state of Texas to be buried between his mother and brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

Initial news of the rocker's death was announced via his personal and Pantera's Facebook pages. "Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away," read the statement. "Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."


Paul and his brother cofounded Pantera in Arlington, TX in 1981. The group's 1983 debut, "Metal Magic", and three follow-up records were issued on their own independent label before the 1990 release of the major-label debut, "Cowboys From Hell." Read more - here.

