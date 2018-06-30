Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Between The Buried And Me is streaming roughly one minute of their new song "The Proverbial Bellow." The track will appear on BTBAM's forthcoming album, Automata II, due out on July 13. You can have a listen here

Halestorm have released an online stream of their brand new song "Black Vultures". The song is the lead track from their forthcoming album Vicious, which is set to be released on July 27th. Listen to the song here

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian revealed in a recent newsletter to fans, "I have five rock songs that I wanted I do with SOAD but it doesn't look like that's gonna work out, so I am finishing those up to release them as a solo EP or possibly as a soundtrack for my film cause they are interrelated," Read more here

Bullet For My Valentine have released the first in a series of "making of" videos that they will be sharing for their brand new studio album, Gravity, which comes out on June 29th. Watch it here

Friends, family and fans will be gathering to celebrate the man that Paul Stanley called the "fifth member of KISS", the group's late manager Bill Aucoin. Everyone is invited to FACEBOOK LIVE for his 8th Anniversary Celebration of Life toast from Le Tub in Hollywood, Florida, and the Rainbow in Hollywood, California on June 28th, 8pm EDT, 5pm PDT. Read more here

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith suffered a "a minor health issue" during a soundcheck ahead of a The Mike and Micky Showconcert with Micky Dolenz at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pa, which forced the duo to cancel that show and the remaining stops of the tour, according to UCR. Read more here

Awolnation's February 6th appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live introduced a stripped-down version of the band's Top 5 Alternative Radio hit "Handyman." The version has grown in popularity, as has demand for its release. In keeping with their fan's desires, the band will release the acoustic version of the hit , via all music download and streaming services. Stream it here.

Kerrang! Radio spoke to Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on the red carpet at the 2018 Kerrang! Awards, and he talked about his plans for the future, including new music, and the possibility of Black Sabbath reuniting for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Watch it here

Marillion have released a new video of a performance of their song

White Paper" from their upcoming release "All One Tonight: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" (out July 27th), which was captured during their first ever performance at the famed venue back in October of 2017. Watch the video here

Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates discussed his fascination with jazz and even confirmed that a jazz solo album is on his "to-do" list in a recent interview with Ultimate-Guitar. Read more here

Blind Guardian will be rereleasing their first four studio albums via Nuclear Blast on September 14th. The back catalogue has been remixed and remastered, and will be available as 2CD-Digi and black vinyl formats, as well as individual colored vinyl for each album. There will also be a vinyl box available. More details here

Powerwolf have released a new music video for a track called "Fire & Forgive". The song comes from their new album The Sacrament Of Sin, which will be released on July 20th. Watch the video here

Lambgoat have premiered a brand new track from Set Sights called "Planted." It comes from their group's forthcoming debut album "The Heavy Alternative" which is set to hit stores on September 7th. Check out the song here

The Devin Townsend Project have released a new live clip for "Regulator", the second video from their upcoming Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv collection, which is set to hit stores on July 6th. It was captured during their special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Ocean Machine album in September of last year where they performed the album in full with the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. Watch the new clip here - here.