News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more (Week in Review)

.
Stone Sour

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more was a top story on Monday: Stone Sour has announced details of a deluxe edition for their 2017 album Hydrograd, according to BW&BK. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song "Song #3", as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st. Read more here

Between The Buried And Me is streaming roughly one minute of their new song "The Proverbial Bellow." The track will appear on BTBAM's forthcoming album, Automata II, due out on July 13. You can have a listen here

Halestorm have released an online stream of their brand new song "Black Vultures". The song is the lead track from their forthcoming album Vicious, which is set to be released on July 27th. Listen to the song here

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian revealed in a recent newsletter to fans, "I have five rock songs that I wanted I do with SOAD but it doesn't look like that's gonna work out, so I am finishing those up to release them as a solo EP or possibly as a soundtrack for my film cause they are interrelated," Read more here

Bullet For My Valentine have released the first in a series of "making of" videos that they will be sharing for their brand new studio album, Gravity, which comes out on June 29th. Watch it here

Friends, family and fans will be gathering to celebrate the man that Paul Stanley called the "fifth member of KISS", the group's late manager Bill Aucoin. Everyone is invited to FACEBOOK LIVE for his 8th Anniversary Celebration of Life toast from Le Tub in Hollywood, Florida, and the Rainbow in Hollywood, California on June 28th, 8pm EDT, 5pm PDT. Read more here

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith suffered a "a minor health issue" during a soundcheck ahead of a The Mike and Micky Showconcert with Micky Dolenz at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pa, which forced the duo to cancel that show and the remaining stops of the tour, according to UCR. Read more here

Awolnation's February 6th appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live introduced a stripped-down version of the band's Top 5 Alternative Radio hit "Handyman." The version has grown in popularity, as has demand for its release. In keeping with their fan's desires, the band will release the acoustic version of the hit , via all music download and streaming services. Stream it here.

Kerrang! Radio spoke to Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on the red carpet at the 2018 Kerrang! Awards, and he talked about his plans for the future, including new music, and the possibility of Black Sabbath reuniting for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Watch it here

Marillion have released a new video of a performance of their song
White Paper" from their upcoming release "All One Tonight: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" (out July 27th), which was captured during their first ever performance at the famed venue back in October of 2017. Watch the video here

Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates discussed his fascination with jazz and even confirmed that a jazz solo album is on his "to-do" list in a recent interview with Ultimate-Guitar. Read more here

Blind Guardian will be rereleasing their first four studio albums via Nuclear Blast on September 14th. The back catalogue has been remixed and remastered, and will be available as 2CD-Digi and black vinyl formats, as well as individual colored vinyl for each album. There will also be a vinyl box available. More details here

Powerwolf have released a new music video for a track called "Fire & Forgive". The song comes from their new album The Sacrament Of Sin, which will be released on July 20th. Watch the video here

Lambgoat have premiered a brand new track from Set Sights called "Planted." It comes from their group's forthcoming debut album "The Heavy Alternative" which is set to hit stores on September 7th. Check out the song here

The Devin Townsend Project have released a new live clip for "Regulator", the second video from their upcoming Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv collection, which is set to hit stores on July 6th. It was captured during their special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Ocean Machine album in September of last year where they performed the album in full with the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. Watch the new clip here - here.

Stone Sour Music and more

Stone Sour T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Sour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Explains 'Hyrograd' 2017 In Review

Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video

Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.