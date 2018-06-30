|
Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone (Week in Review)
.
Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac's 2002 collection, "The Very Best Of Fleetwood Mac", has reached a new sales milestone in the US. According to Billboard, the project sold another 2,000 copies in the week ending June 14 to bring its overall sales total to just over 2 million copies in the country while earning double platinum status. "This was not something that was really my doing or my choice," Buckingham said while making his first public comments on the situation during a May 11 performance in California. "I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective. What that did was ?it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build. That legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill one's higher truth and one's higher destiny." Read more - here.
