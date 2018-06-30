|
Good Tiger Lose Founding Member (Week in Review)
.
Good Tiger Lose Founding Member was a top story on Tuesday: Good Tiger drummer and co-founder Alex Rudinger broke the bad news to fans that he has decided to leave the band to pursue other opportunities. He released a lengthy statement explaining his decision. He wrote, "To anyone that isn't interested / doesn't care enough to read a few paragraphs, the short is: After much thought, I've decided to leave my band, Good Tiger, to pursue other opportunities. If you're inclined to know a bit more as to why, please continue reading! "This is something that I've been thinking about for quite some time. Everyone in the band was well aware of it, and did nothing but encourage me to do what was best for myself. Those four individuals - Dez, Morgan, Jo, & Elliot, are the reason I joined (and helped start) this band. They are truly exceptional people, and I hold them very close to my heart. Read more - here.
He wrote, "To anyone that isn't interested / doesn't care enough to read a few paragraphs, the short is: After much thought, I've decided to leave my band, Good Tiger, to pursue other opportunities. If you're inclined to know a bit more as to why, please continue reading!
"This is something that I've been thinking about for quite some time. Everyone in the band was well aware of it, and did nothing but encourage me to do what was best for myself. Those four individuals - Dez, Morgan, Jo, & Elliot, are the reason I joined (and helped start) this band. They are truly exceptional people, and I hold them very close to my heart. Read more - here.