Good Tiger Lose Founding Member

He wrote, "To anyone that isn't interested / doesn't care enough to read a few paragraphs, the short is: After much thought, I've decided to leave my band, Good Tiger, to pursue other opportunities. If you're inclined to know a bit more as to why, please continue reading!

"This is something that I've been thinking about for quite some time. Everyone in the band was well aware of it, and did nothing but encourage me to do what was best for myself. Those four individuals - Dez, Morgan, Jo, & Elliot, are the reason I joined (and helped start) this band. They are truly exceptional people, and I hold them very close to my heart. Read more - here.