Singled Out: The Beast of Nod (Week in Review)

The Beast of Nod

Singled Out: The Beast of Nod was a top story on Tuesday: The Beast of Nod recently released their debut album, "Vampira: Disciple Of Chaos" with an accompanying comic book. To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track T.C.T.W.A.D.M.L.C. (The Cybernetic Tiger With A Dorsal-Mounted Laser Cannon) and they presented us with the following:

Intergalactic Death Metal [noun] 1. A subgenre of death metal music featuring linear song structures, odd time signatures, and extremely technical passages, wherein songs explore the characters and events of a sci-fi universe called "The Land of Nod."

The lead-off single from The Beast of Nod's debut album Vampira: Disciple of Chaos is lyrically based on The Cybernetic Tiger with a dorsal mounted laser cannon ("TeeCee") from the Land Of Nod universe. She was engineered at Vampira facility, experimented on, but eventually escaped with PotRoast The Rhinoman. All the songs on the album revolve around the Land Of Nod universe. You can learn about her and other characters in the land of nod at https://www.thebeastofnod.com/the-land-of-nod/#potroast.

Musically, the song is a great representation of what you can expect from the entire album. The song contains catchy guitar licks and heavy grooves laced with odd-time signatures. Leading up to a virtuosic guitar tapping section in 11/16. With the end of the song a head- banger's dream that features breakdown after breakdown.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album - right here!

The Beast of Nod Music and more

The Beast of Nod T-shirts and Posters

More The Beast of Nod News

Singled Out: The Beast of Nod

