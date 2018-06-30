Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

The group features former Dream Theater stars Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian along with , Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

Portnoy had this to say, "The 'Signs Of The Time' video was shot on the recent US tour and is a good taste of what the band is like on stage. We are about to embark on the band's first tour of Europe and the UK and can't wait to bring this 5-headed musical monster to our fans overseas all throughout the summer." Watch the video - here.