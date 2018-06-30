News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video (Week in Review)

.
The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video was a top story on Tuesday: The Dead Daisies have released a new music video for their song "Dead And Gone". The track is one of the songs featured on the supergroup's latest studio album "Burn It Down".

The band recruited horror maestro Tony Valenzuela (Black Box TV, Villisca) to create the new video and he incorporated some classic performance footage with some zombie imagery.

Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "'Dead And Gone' is one of those tracks that must be played LOUD!!! It's got a great groove, and it's basically about living life, (responsibly) having fun, and not letting ANYBODY judge you for wanting to have a great time!!!!" Watch the video - here.

The Dead Daisies Music and more

The Dead Daisies T-shirts and Posters

More The Dead Daisies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup 2017 In Review

The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup

The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' We're An American Band

The Dead Daisies Announce Special Motorcycle Rally Shows

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.