The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video (Week in Review)
The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video was a top story on Tuesday: The Dead Daisies have released a new music video for their song "Dead And Gone". The track is one of the songs featured on the supergroup's latest studio album "Burn It Down". The band recruited horror maestro Tony Valenzuela (Black Box TV, Villisca) to create the new video and he incorporated some classic performance footage with some zombie imagery. Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "'Dead And Gone' is one of those tracks that must be played LOUD!!! It's got a great groove, and it's basically about living life, (responsibly) having fun, and not letting ANYBODY judge you for wanting to have a great time!!!!" Watch the video - here.
