face to face Streaming Songs From Acoustic Album (Week in Review)

face to face

face to face Streaming Songs From Acoustic Album was a top story on Tuesday: West coast punk veterans face to face have released streams of two tracks that will be appearing on their forthcoming album "Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions)", which will feature unplugged versions of songs from their entire career.

The new album is set to hit stores on July 27th and frontman Trever Keith explained the inspiration behind the project, "During last year's Econo-Live tour, we included a VIP package for the first time ever.

"I wanted to do something more than just signing autographs or taking pictures, so we added an acoustic set every night before the show. What came out of that experience was this realization that our songs, when stripped down, had a really cool identity that didn't exist the way that we play them as a full band, punk-rock style. We started to notice this connection with the people who were watching, and we started thinking, 'Maybe we should record this.'"

Check out streams of the songs "Disconnected" here and "Keep Your Chin Up" here - here.

