Aisles Reveal Video From Upcoming Live EP

The studio version of the song was originally included on the band's concept album "Hawaii" and German Vergara spoke to Prog about it, "We knew that Club Hawaii could not be left out of this live series.

"It's a very collective effort in which we incorporated elements from electronic and latin music, pop, jazz, and even metal, so as to transport the listener to the future in which the concept of the album takes place. We use more distortion, sound heavier than usual, and Sebastián recites a heart wrenching poem in the darkest section of the song.

"Personally it's my favorite on the Hawaii album and I'm very proud of my lyrics. When playing it live I get goosebumps every time we reach the part :"Turn my soul into flesh and soil and blood and waves..." Watch the video - here.