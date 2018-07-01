|
Enslaved Part Ways With Veteran Member (Week in Review)
.
Enslaved Part Ways With Veteran Member was a top story on Wednesday: Enslaved drummer Cato Bekkevold has amicably parting ways with the band after a decade and a half. He played his final show with the band this past weekend at Hellfest in France. Bekkevold had the following to say about his departure, "They say that all good things come to an end - and that's the case for me. To cut it short, I'm quitting as the drummer for Enslaved after 15 years. "Why? Well, I have a daughter and she needs my attention and I want to see her grow up. It's hard to do that when you are on the road all the time. Apart from that, I'm getting older - I'm not as flexible any more. In short, it's taking its toll on my 50 year old body to play like a machine gun night after night! "I want to thank the fans - you are the best - and of course also the very talented musicians I had the fortune of playing with." - here.
Bekkevold had the following to say about his departure, "They say that all good things come to an end - and that's the case for me. To cut it short, I'm quitting as the drummer for Enslaved after 15 years.
"Why? Well, I have a daughter and she needs my attention and I want to see her grow up. It's hard to do that when you are on the road all the time. Apart from that, I'm getting older - I'm not as flexible any more. In short, it's taking its toll on my 50 year old body to play like a machine gun night after night!
"I want to thank the fans - you are the best - and of course also the very talented musicians I had the fortune of playing with." - here.