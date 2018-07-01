Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Mustaine founded Megadeth with David Ellefson soon after he was famously fired by Metallica. He was recently interview by Rock Hard and was asked about the possibility of more shows from the Big Four, which also includes Slayer and Anthrax.

He responded (via Classic Rock), It's not about the Big Four," the singer and guitarist said. "I believe Lars is afraid to play with Megadeth."

Mustaine has also admitted that he has refused to sign off on Metallica reissuing an expanded version of their "No Life 'Til Leather" demo from 1982. He explained, "I won't give them my rights, so I will not be part of it. I wrote all of Mechanix and Jump In The Fire and I won't give anything to Lars Ulrich. He can give it up. With Phantom Lord I wrote all the music and James Hetfield did all the lyrics - 50/50.

He then added, "If James wants to give his share to Lars because he's afraid of him, that's OK. I'm not afraid of him. I'm not giving anything to Lars Ulrich. Everyone knows they got the rights in the past. But the past is past. But I can't willingly come to an agreement with these people and give Lars credit for something that he not only didn't do - but was also incapable of doing. He couldn't write songs so good then." - here.