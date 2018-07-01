News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman (Week in Review)

.
Megadeth

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman was a top story on Wednesday: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine claimed in a new interview that the reason there have not been anymore Big Four of thrash shows is because Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is afraid to share the stage with his band.

Mustaine founded Megadeth with David Ellefson soon after he was famously fired by Metallica. He was recently interview by Rock Hard and was asked about the possibility of more shows from the Big Four, which also includes Slayer and Anthrax.

He responded (via Classic Rock), It's not about the Big Four," the singer and guitarist said. "I believe Lars is afraid to play with Megadeth."

Mustaine has also admitted that he has refused to sign off on Metallica reissuing an expanded version of their "No Life 'Til Leather" demo from 1982. He explained, "I won't give them my rights, so I will not be part of it. I wrote all of Mechanix and Jump In The Fire and I won't give anything to Lars Ulrich. He can give it up. With Phantom Lord I wrote all the music and James Hetfield did all the lyrics - 50/50.

He then added, "If James wants to give his share to Lars because he's afraid of him, that's OK. I'm not afraid of him. I'm not giving anything to Lars Ulrich. Everyone knows they got the rights in the past. But the past is past. But I can't willingly come to an agreement with these people and give Lars credit for something that he not only didn't do - but was also incapable of doing. He couldn't write songs so good then." - here.

Megadeth Music and more

Megadeth T-shirts and Posters

More Megadeth News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.