Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

The material for the upcoming live release was captured during the group's special hometown arena show in Lissabon back on February 4th of last year at the Campo Pequeno arena.

The band had this to say about the brand new live video, "Alma Mater holds for us the true meaning of this Latin expression. It talks about something bigger which unite us, and it's not God, Politics or football but an eternal sense of belonging and returning. That's why Alma Mater is the biggest Moonspell song. Enjoy it in its home country, our Alma Mater" Portugal!!!" Watch the video - here.