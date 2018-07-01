News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package (Week in Review)

.
Moonspell

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package was a top story on Wednesday: Moonspell have released a brand new live clip of their song "Alma Mater". It will be one of the tracks featured on the group's forthcoming live DVD/Blue Ray/3CD package "Lisboa Under The Spell", which will be released on August 17th.

The material for the upcoming live release was captured during the group's special hometown arena show in Lissabon back on February 4th of last year at the Campo Pequeno arena.

The band had this to say about the brand new live video, "Alma Mater holds for us the true meaning of this Latin expression. It talks about something bigger which unite us, and it's not God, Politics or football but an eternal sense of belonging and returning. That's why Alma Mater is the biggest Moonspell song. Enjoy it in its home country, our Alma Mater" Portugal!!!" Watch the video - here.

