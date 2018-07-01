Slipknot Officially Working On Heavy New Album

The long awaited album will be the follow-up to their 2014 effort ".5: The Gray Chapter" which was nominated for best rock album at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Now Taylor says that the band has been demoing songs for the record.

He tells Kerrang (via Metal Hammer), "I have fantastic news. Some of you know, but I'll just make it official right now: We are working on a new album.

"It's only in the demo stages, however we have very serious, tentative plans - and I say that because the best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud - to go into the studio at the beginning of next year and get this f***er going.

"We have 16 songs written right now and they are f***ing dangerous. I loved .5: The Gray Chapter, but this album, to me, makes .5 look like nobody's business. This is Iowa levels of heavy. And I have to go out and tour this sh*t at my age - I can feel those songs in my back!"

He added: "I am really excited about it, and I talk to the guys in Slipknot all the time. I talk to Clown either every day, or every other day. I've been talking to Jim, V-man, Jay, Mick, Craig, Chris and Sid.

"We're all really excited about this stuff and it's coming together really f***ing well. So be prepared for 2019 - which, weirdly, is the 20th anniversary of our first album. Sh*t's about to get f***ing real again! So take that as you will." - here.