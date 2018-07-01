Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP

The new EP will feature the band's renditions of songs from Bon Iver, Queens of the Stone Age, Santigold, Tim Buckley and more and is set to hit stores on August 24th. The band shared a short promo video for the effort here.



We were sent the following details: "In gratitude and support for all that inspires us, we offer this little album," says Stephan Jenkins. The project came together in the fall of 2017 while on tour, where Third Eye Blind has been finding joy and sanctuary by visiting local museums and galleries and booking time across the US and Europe - Ardent Studios in Memphis, a friend's house in Malibu, Hedgehog in Düsseldorf -to record songs they love. Read more - here.

Kid Logic submitted this story.

