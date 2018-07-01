|
Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP (Week in Review)
Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP was a top story on Wednesday: (Kid Logic) Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins has released a track by track for the cover songs that will be featured in their new brand new "Thanks for Everything" covers EP. The new EP will feature the band's renditions of songs from Bon Iver, Queens of the Stone Age, Santigold, Tim Buckley and more and is set to hit stores on August 24th. The band shared a short promo video for the effort here.
