Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos (Week in Review)

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming unboxing videos for the multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction", ahead of their release on June 29.

Fans can preview full details on both the box set and Super Deluxe editions of the project, which remains the biggest-selling debut album of all time with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide three decades after its debut.

The band have been previewing the 2018 reissue with a lyric video for "Shadow Of Your Love", a previously-unreleased clip for "It's So Easy", and audio of a previously-unheard 1988 acoustic version of "Move To The City" from the "GN'R Lies" sessions. Watch the promo videos - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses Music and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

