Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

Jason, who took his father's place in the legendary band for their 2017 reunion, was asked about Greta Van Fleet during an interview with Albany radio station Q103. He said, "I'd have been annoyed if I had been Robert [Plant]," Bonham starts. "I'd have been annoyed if they said that [Josh Kiszka] sounded like Robert. Robert did not sound like that. In his young days, his voice was miles [ahead] in a different league. Just because [Kiszka] sings high and he does his hand-on-the-hip thing, I just worry the hype that the band are getting, it will ruin them."

He then added, "I wish them all the very best. People should just love them for what they are and not try and keep comparing them to Led Zeppelin, because it will kill them in the end. It will sometimes hurt them. Trust me, it takes a hell of a lot when you play drums and your dad is John Bonham. The comparisons can sometimes be the hardest things to get past."