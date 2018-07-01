News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move was a top story on Thursday: Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently looked back at the band's controversial move to not include guitar solos on their 2003 studio album "St. Anger".

He told Metal Hammer, "I guess it was appropriate for the time, but looking back, it doesn't seem so appropriate to me now!

"I will always object to that, but I think the message was driven home after that album, that solos are needed in Metallica! People look forward to hearing them. So for me there was a weird vindication."

Hammett also commented on the current state of the instrument following the bankruptcy of iconic guitar makers Gibson. "I don't know what the f*** it is, but people seem to be seeing the guitar in a different light and passing them up for f***ing samplers and whatnot. Maybe it's a sign of the times.

"Like all instruments, there's a time when it goes out of fashion. "In the early 80s, the guitar wasn't as popular as it became again in the mid-80s, so we'll see what happens as far as enthusiasm is concerned with the actual act of making music with a guitar.

"It's sad news to me, but I hope Gibson prevail. They have in the past." - here.

Metallica Music and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Dream No More' Video

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.