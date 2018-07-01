Stuart Braithwaite had this to say, "We were really excited to be asked to record the original score for Jonathan and Josh Baker's debut movie KIN. It was amazing to do a project that was so different to anything we've done before and see how our music fits in a totally different environment to how it's been used before.

"The music in the film is some of my favorite Mogwai has ever made and we can't wait for people to hear it." The band have released a stream of the song "We're Not Done (End Title)" - here.