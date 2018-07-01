News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation (Week in Review)

Motorhead

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation was a top story on Thursday: Ozzy Osbourne revealed recently that he spoke with late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister by phone on the day that the rock and roll legend died.

Ozzy made the remarks to Metal Hammer when he received the 2018 Golden God Award, an honor that was previously award to the beloved Motorhead frontman.

Osbourne told Metal Hammer, "I miss having him around, he was a good guy, Lemmy Kilmister. I phoned him on the day he died. I knew he was dying. He didn't even know it was me. I had to say to him: 'It's Ozzy, Lem.' He just gurgled down the phone to me. I said 'Lemmy, for f*** sake, stay there, I'm coming.'

"I said to Sharon: 'F*** it, get in the car, we're going around to his apartment.' And just as we were leaving she came up to me and said: 'Don't worry, he's gone.' And I went 'Oh god…' I just sunk. It hit me really hard, I'm not going to pretend it didn't." - here.

