Singled Out: Phillip Broussard (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Phillip Broussard was a top story on Thursday: Today Phillip Broussard shares the story behind the song "All Over Again", which comes from his recently released "Wavelength" EP. Here is the story: I was sitting on my spare bed when I wrote the opening riff of this I wrote the song in a major key in an attempt to have a certain duality Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
