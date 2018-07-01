News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Thunder Announce 2018 Christmas Show Details (Week in Review)

.
Thunder

Thunder Announce 2018 Christmas Show Details was a top story on Thursday: It may only be June, but Thunder are already looking ahead towards the holidays with the band announcing the details for their annual Christmas show this year in London.

The special event will be taking place at The Roundhouse on Friday, December 21st and tickets are going on sale for the general public this Friday, June 29th at 9am local time.

Frontman Danny Bowes had this to say about the show, He says: "Everyone who knows anything about Thunder knows that these Christmas shows are special - shall we say somewhat unscripted!

"I can also say that, while we have some very special live dates for early 2019 in the planning - and I'm happy to reveal that they represent something a little bit different for the band - there won't be a London show amongst them.

"So, for all our fans in the capital, if you want to see the band there, this is your only chance for quite a while." - here.

Thunder Music and more

Thunder T-shirts and Posters

More Thunder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thunder Announce 2018 Christmas Show Details

Thunderbird Announce New Studio Album

Imagine Dragons And Khalid Team For 'Thunder/Young Dumb and Broke' Medley

Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Imagine Dragons And Khalid Mash Up 'Thunder' and 'Young Dumb & Broke'

Thunderpussy Streams New Song Featuring Pearl Jam Star

Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video

Imagine Dragons Streaming New Song 'Thunder'

Royal Thunder Announce New Album 'Wick'

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.