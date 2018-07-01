News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album (Week in Review)

.
Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming audio of the new single, "So Far Under", as the latest preview to the August 24 release of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog."

"It's about feeling completely up against it - outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it," explains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. "It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it's not as resigned to defeat as it may seem. The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There's still room to flip the script.

"Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy - from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz's studio in rural Tennessee. Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We're extremely proud of this song and the entire album."

"So Far Under" follows the lead single, "The One You Know", as the second tune issued ahead of the project's late summer arrival. Stream the song and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Alice In Chains Music and more

Alice In Chains T-shirts and Posters

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Alice In Chains Live Debut New Song At Carolina Rebellion

Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song 'The One You Know'

Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

Alice In Chains Delivering New Song 'The One You Know'

Alice In Chains Tour Launch Video Goes Online

Alice In Chains' Nearly Done With 'Trippy' New Album

System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.