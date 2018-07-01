News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming a previously-unreleased 1986 recording of "November Rain" ahead of its inclusion in the June 29 release of multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

The tune is one of two versions of the song - alongside an acoustic take - captured during the band's 1986 sessions at Sound City studios; ""November Rain" would surface years later as the third single from 1991's "Use Your Illusion I", peaking at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a mainstay at live shows.

The "Appetite For Destruction" reissues will be offered in various packages, including a 4CD/7LP box set, a 4CD/1Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition also available as 2LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and a single CD version featuring the remastered album.

"Appetite For Destruction" launched Guns N' Roses from the Los Angeles club scene to international fame while delivering three US Top 10 singles: "Welcome To The Jungle", "Paradise City" and their first and only US No. 1 hit, "Sweet Child o' Mine." Stream the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses Music and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.