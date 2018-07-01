News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video (Week in Review)

Robert Plant

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Robert Plant is streaming a new animated video for the track "New World", from his latest album, "Carry Fire." The animated follows the recent release of a live performance of the tune with The Sensational Space Shifters.

"Every day our senses are assaulted by the ridiculous," says Plant. "It's not so long ago that today's plots and wrangles between nation governments would seem too far-fetched to inspire a Hollywood blockbuster. The perversions and struggles leave a shadow over the spirit of the people and the land. It's not an original sin. Every era bears the burden of chaos and warmongering. Time immemorial.

"'New World; is a comment on a recent history of conquest and submission. How fitting that Shepard Fairey, Aaron Huey and Ernesto Yerena complemented our music in such a way. They are artists of great conscience and sensitivity. I'm most grateful. I'm also pleased to add my support to HonorEarth.org."

The foundation's mission statement is "to create awareness and support for native environmental issues and to develop needed financial and political resources for the survival of sustainable native communities … by using music, the arts, the media and indigenous wisdom to ask people to recognize our joint dependency on the Earth and be a voice for those not heard."

"I was honored to be asked by Robert Plant to work on a video for his beautiful song New World," tweeted Fairey. "I'm moved that Robert addresses this history in the lyrics and video and has chosen to support Honor The Earth with proceeds from the song." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Robert Plant Music and more

Robert Plant T-shirts and Posters

More Robert Plant News

