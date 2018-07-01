Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield) (Week in Review)

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield) was a top story on Friday: The Outfield's Tony Lewis released his debut solo album "Out Of The Darkness" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Into The Light". Here is the story: I had spent two years composing and recording the backing tracks, "Into the light" was the third backing track that sounded like it could be a song. I struggled with lyrics and became frustrated with my efforts, they just didn't fit with the melody. I was going to shelve the project when my wife Carol offered to help me with lyrics and her words resonated with what I was trying to say. Carol has always been my biggest supporter and encouraged me to make music again to help with my grieving process. Her lyrics dovetailed into the backing track and with a few tweaks we had a song! The inspiration for "Into the Light" is recognizing that your life has changed forever, acknowledging the change and moving forward from a period of darkness. Everyone at some point in their life has, may or will experience all the emotions expressed in the single and indeed the whole album. Love, loss, pain, betrayal and resolution. I wanted to show a new side of myself as a proficient all round musician with ideas and a story to tell. I learned a lot after 34 years in "The Outfield" and felt ready to strike out on my own as a solo artist. The music is obviously influenced by "The Outfield" but with my own twist on the sound. I've really enjoyed being creative again and I'm looking forward to playing live and promoting the album and meeting old fans and making new ones. I never expected to become a solo artist and I'm grateful for everyone's kindness, encouragement, support and love.



