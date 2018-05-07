AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

"My lips are sealed," laughs Slade. "And if I knew, I couldn't say a word anyway. What I usually say is 'If I tell you, I have to kill you.' Which, perhaps, is not in good taste. I couldn't even start to answer that, I'm afraid."

Rose stepped in to help the band complete the final 2016 dates of their world tour in support of 2014's "Rock Or Bust" when the trek was temporarily halted after singer Brian Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss.

The latest in a series of reports out of Australia quotes Rose Tattoo vocalist Angry Anderson as saying that Angus Young revealed his plans to work with Rose when the pair chatted during a series of Guns N' Roses shows in the country early last year.

"I said to him,'What are you going to do?', and he said 'Mate I'm writing a new album'", explained Anderson. "I thought 'cool', so I asked him who was in the band and he said, 'Axl.'" Read more here.