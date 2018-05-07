News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video
05-07-2018
.
Ash

Ash have released a brand new music video for their latest single "Annabel." The song will be featured on the group's forthcoming album "Islands", which is set to hit stores on May 18th.

The band recruited French skateboarder Clement Zannini, who was born with only one leg, to star in the clip which was directed by Luc Janin. The band had this to say, "When we heard about Clement Zannini, we felt that he perfectly embodied the spirit of the song - facing your fears and tackling them head on. We were thrilled that he agreed to star in the video and show off his awesome skills."

Zannini added, "We spent three days filming with Luc - it was really cool and I thank him. We can say that the story is fictional, but yet so true on many points. I really live there, it's really my garden, I've been skating these spots for a long time - I really like to skate so I hope it shows through the clip." Watch the video here.

Ash MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ash T-shirts and Posters

More Ash News

