Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years

05-07-2018

.

(MSO) Dada Life (Olle Corneer and Stefan Engblom) has released their first full-length album in six years entitled "Our Nation", which features the single "Higher Than The Sunday," mixed by Daft Punk collaborator Mick Guzauski.



In support of the new album, Dada Life are currently on a 2018 North American "Our Nation" club tour. The 30-date tour just pulled out of New York City after a performance at Lavo last week followed by Miami. Next up are stops in Houston, Miami, San Francisco, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver, among many others. Fans can expect additional dates to be announced soon. Listen to 'Our Nation' here.