|
Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'
.
Danish DJ, producer & songwriter Fabian Mazur has released "Lighthouse," his brand new collaboration with former YouTube star and rising pop star Greyson Chance. "I started the track in Copenhagen and then I finished it in Los Angeles which makes this track really special to me. Lighthouse is my interpretation of a modern electronic R&B sound anno 2018. I hope you guys dig it!" Listen to it here.
"I started the track in Copenhagen and then I finished it in Los Angeles which makes this track really special to me. Lighthouse is my interpretation of a modern electronic R&B sound anno 2018. I hope you guys dig it!" Listen to it here.