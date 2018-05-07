News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'
05-07-2018
.
Fernando Perdomo

(Glass Onyon) Multi-Instrumentalist Fernando Perdomo has released his debut instrumental progressive rock album "Out To Sea". We were sent the following details:

"Out to Sea" is the debut Instrumental Progressive Rock Album by Fernando Perdomo, guitarist and bassist of the Dave Kerzner Band. The album draws inspiration from classic 70s Art Rock albums by the likes of Steve Hackett, Peter Banks, Steve Howe, and Jan Akkerman. Acclaimed artist Paul Whitehead painted the cover image. Other covers by Whitehead include "Trespass," "Nursery Cryme," and "Foxtrot" by Genesis. While all instruments on the record were played Fernando, save one drum track, he has put together a stellar group to perform the music of "Out To Sea" live.

"Out To Sea" was a pre-release on Cruise To The Edge 2018, a progressive rock concert cruise headlined by the band Yes, where Fernando played with the Dave Kerzner Band alongside Kerzner, Derek Cintron, Roger Houdaille, vocalists Durga and Lorelei McBroom (Pink Floyd), and special guests Randy McStine (The Fringe), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Steve Rothery (Marillion), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Harry Waters (Roger Waters), Gabriel Agudo (Bad Dreams) as well as Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, and Billy Sherwood of Yes. Fernando also played guitar in a special tribute to John Wetton with Kerzner and Thijs Van Leer of Focus. On previous performances on Cruise To The Edge, Fernando accompanied Sonja Kristina (Curved Air) and an all-star line up of progressive rock musicians in Dave Kerzner Band's tribute to the late Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Fernando Perdomo is a known powerhouse of the LA music scene. The LA Weekly dubbed him "The millennial answer to Todd Rundgren." He has made a name for himself as an in-demand Producer, Singer/Songwriter, and Multi-Instrumentalist. Fernando was a featured guitarist at the "Echo In The Canyon" concert in Los Angeles playing with Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan, Regina Spektor, Beck, CatPower, and Jade Castrinos. Fernando will appear in the "Echo In The Canyon" documentary film and album scheduled for release in the spring of 2018.

Fernando recorded most of the bass and guitars on the acclaimed albums "New World" and "Static" by Dave Kerzner, along with Steve Hackett (Genesis), Keith Emerson (ELP), Simon Phillips (The Who), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd), Francis Dunnery (It Bites), Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard), Billy Sherwood (Yes) and more.

Fernando is personally donating $1 for every copy of the album sold to Macmillan Caring Locally, a charity chosen by Lisa Wetton for donations from Fernando's release of his "Starless" cover in honor of John Wetton. The "Starless" cover is the bonus track on the Cherry Red version of the album "Out To Sea".

Fernando has several new Prog Rock projects in the works, including "Out To Sea 2" which he expects to release Fall 2018.

"Out To Sea" is slated for world-wide distribution through Cherry Red Records starting May 4, 2018.

Track Listing
The Architect (Tribute to Peter Banks)
Out To Sea
De Boerderij
Roses Spread All Over The World
The Future According To Roye (Tribute To Roye Albrighton)
The Dream
Sonja
Dreaming In Stereo Suite
Bonus Track:Starless (cover, Tribute To John Wetton)

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Fernando Perdomo MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fernando Perdomo T-shirts and Posters

More Fernando Perdomo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy

Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'

Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release

Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.