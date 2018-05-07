Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'

"Out to Sea" is the debut Instrumental Progressive Rock Album by Fernando Perdomo, guitarist and bassist of the Dave Kerzner Band. The album draws inspiration from classic 70s Art Rock albums by the likes of Steve Hackett, Peter Banks, Steve Howe, and Jan Akkerman. Acclaimed artist Paul Whitehead painted the cover image. Other covers by Whitehead include "Trespass," "Nursery Cryme," and "Foxtrot" by Genesis. While all instruments on the record were played Fernando, save one drum track, he has put together a stellar group to perform the music of "Out To Sea" live.

"Out To Sea" was a pre-release on Cruise To The Edge 2018, a progressive rock concert cruise headlined by the band Yes, where Fernando played with the Dave Kerzner Band alongside Kerzner, Derek Cintron, Roger Houdaille, vocalists Durga and Lorelei McBroom (Pink Floyd), and special guests Randy McStine (The Fringe), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Steve Rothery (Marillion), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Harry Waters (Roger Waters), Gabriel Agudo (Bad Dreams) as well as Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, and Billy Sherwood of Yes. Fernando also played guitar in a special tribute to John Wetton with Kerzner and Thijs Van Leer of Focus. On previous performances on Cruise To The Edge, Fernando accompanied Sonja Kristina (Curved Air) and an all-star line up of progressive rock musicians in Dave Kerzner Band's tribute to the late Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Fernando Perdomo is a known powerhouse of the LA music scene. The LA Weekly dubbed him "The millennial answer to Todd Rundgren." He has made a name for himself as an in-demand Producer, Singer/Songwriter, and Multi-Instrumentalist. Fernando was a featured guitarist at the "Echo In The Canyon" concert in Los Angeles playing with Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan, Regina Spektor, Beck, CatPower, and Jade Castrinos. Fernando will appear in the "Echo In The Canyon" documentary film and album scheduled for release in the spring of 2018.

Fernando recorded most of the bass and guitars on the acclaimed albums "New World" and "Static" by Dave Kerzner, along with Steve Hackett (Genesis), Keith Emerson (ELP), Simon Phillips (The Who), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd), Francis Dunnery (It Bites), Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard), Billy Sherwood (Yes) and more.

Fernando is personally donating $1 for every copy of the album sold to Macmillan Caring Locally, a charity chosen by Lisa Wetton for donations from Fernando's release of his "Starless" cover in honor of John Wetton. The "Starless" cover is the bonus track on the Cherry Red version of the album "Out To Sea".

Fernando has several new Prog Rock projects in the works, including "Out To Sea 2" which he expects to release Fall 2018.

"Out To Sea" is slated for world-wide distribution through Cherry Red Records starting May 4, 2018.

Track Listing

The Architect (Tribute to Peter Banks)

Out To Sea

De Boerderij

Roses Spread All Over The World

The Future According To Roye (Tribute To Roye Albrighton)

The Dream

Sonja

Dreaming In Stereo Suite

Bonus Track:Starless (cover, Tribute To John Wetton)