Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Prior to the live tune, White joined Colbert to share the full versions of some of America's most popular commercial jingles, with the host sensing a connection between these and his third studio record.

"I hear some heavy Bagel Bites theme going on in here," remarked Colbert. "Yes," White replied, "it was [blues legend] Robert Johnson who used to say, 'When you have pizza on a bagel, you can have pizza anytime.'" Watch the clips here.