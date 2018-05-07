|
Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy
(Sony Music Nashville) Luke Combs brand new song "Beautiful Crazy" has claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes All-Genre Songs Chart. The single comes from his forthcoming deluxe album "This One's For You Too", which comes out June 1st. We were sent these details: "Beautiful Crazy" marks the first of five new songs Combs will release as a part of the reissue of his GOLD-certified, Billboard No. 1 debut album This One's For You which No. 1 smash hits "Hurricane", "When It Rains It Pours" and current Top 5 & surging "One Number Away." The Billboard Music Award nominee lets fans into the vocal booth with behind-the-scenes moments from recording "Beautiful Crazy" at Blackbird Studio Nashville, Tennessee this winter in his music video for the song available now. Watch it here.
Sony Music Nashville submitted this story.