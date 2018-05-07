Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

We were sent the following details about the forthcoming record, "This powerful album tells stories about legends with mythical and historical references involved; personal events are processed by Mob Rules in their songs as well. The result of this special mixture is a refreshing album that immerses its listeners into new worlds.

"'We all know this special moment of putting on the headphones and listening to a new album in order to closely follow every single bit of sound with the booklet in your hand,' says Klaus Dirks, singer of Mob Rules.

"But what the new album will be called, what it will look like and who will be responsible for the mastering this time will be revealed in the coming weeks! Fleshed out fans and those who want to become fans can look forward to rousing shows with new songs and beloved classics."



Mob Rules album release shows 2018

24.08. DE-Weiher - Live Music Hall

25.08. DE-Oberhausen - Helvete Pub

08.09. DE-Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk