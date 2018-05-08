News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album
05-08-2018
.
Buddy Guy

Music icon Buddy Guy has revealed that his forthcoming album features guest appearances from Jeff Beck and legendary Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The new album will be entitled "The Blues Is Alive And Well and is set to be released on June 15th. The 14-track effort was produced by Tom Hambridge.

Jeff Beck is featured with Richards on a song called "Cognac", which Mick Jagger joins Guy on the song "You Did The Crime". James Bay makes an appearance a track called "Blue No More.

Tracklisting:
1. A Few Good Years
2. Guilty As Charged
3. Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)
4. The Blues Is Alive And Well
5. Bad Day
6. Blue No More (featuring James Bay)
7. Whiskey For Sale
8. You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)
9. Old Fashioned
10. When My Day Comes
11. Nine Below Zer
12. Ooh Daddy
13. Somebody Up There
14. End Of The Line

Buddy Guy MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Buddy Guy T-shirts and Posters

More Buddy Guy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency- Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour- The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour

The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Metallica Release Live Video For Rarely Performance Classic Song

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Def Leppard Release 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Lyric Video

Devildriver And Collaborators Talk Outlaw Album

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

Vicious Rumors Announce North American Tour

Gioeli - Castronovo Release New Video and Announce Debut Album

Manic Street Preachers Release 'Hold Me Like A Heaven' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Add Dates To American Tour

Rogue + Jaye Release 'Open Your Mind' Video

Singled Out: FYKE's Awake

Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.