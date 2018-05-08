Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

The new album will be entitled "The Blues Is Alive And Well and is set to be released on June 15th. The 14-track effort was produced by Tom Hambridge.

Jeff Beck is featured with Richards on a song called "Cognac", which Mick Jagger joins Guy on the song "You Did The Crime". James Bay makes an appearance a track called "Blue No More.

Tracklisting:

1. A Few Good Years

2. Guilty As Charged

3. Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

4. The Blues Is Alive And Well

5. Bad Day

6. Blue No More (featuring James Bay)

7. Whiskey For Sale

8. You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)

9. Old Fashioned

10. When My Day Comes

11. Nine Below Zer

12. Ooh Daddy

13. Somebody Up There

14. End Of The Line