Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album
Music icon Buddy Guy has revealed that his forthcoming album features guest appearances from Jeff Beck and legendary Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The new album will be entitled "The Blues Is Alive And Well and is set to be released on June 15th. The 14-track effort was produced by Tom Hambridge. Jeff Beck is featured with Richards on a song called "Cognac", which Mick Jagger joins Guy on the song "You Did The Crime". James Bay makes an appearance a track called "Blue No More. Tracklisting:
Tracklisting: