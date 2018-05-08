Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

Pride, who made his Opry debut in 1967, performed extended Opry sets in celebration of his milestone anniversary. Opry flagship station 650 AM WSM (wsmonline.com) saluted the award-winning artist with a "Country Pride Weekend."

Upon his Opry induction 25 years ago, Pride recalled his initial dream of baseball stardom. "It's as if I had made it in baseball and they came up to me and took me to Cooperstown and said, 'This is where your plaque is going to be - beside Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, and Hank Aaron."

Pride's fellow Opry member Carrie Underwood is set to mark ten years with the Opry on two shows Fri., May 11. Among other artists scheduled for the Opry and Opry Country Classics in May are Trace Adkins, Bobby Bare, Terri Clark, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart, and Brett Young. Tickets are available at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

Charley Pride also recently announced he'll be performing at the 2018 CMA Fest, on Friday, June 8 at 8:00 pm at Nissan Stadium. Pride will be sharing the stage that evening with a host of other modern country staples including Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, and Old Dominion.

Tickets can be purchased on the CMA Fest website, by clicking here.

Charley Pride Tour Dates:

May 13 - Opry le Daniel @ Millennium/ Derry, Northern Ireland

Jun 07 - Charley Pride Fan Club Breakfast / Nashville, Tenn.

Jun 08 - CMA Music Festival @ Nissan Stadium / Nashville, Tenn.

Jun 09 - Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, Tenn.

Jun 16 - Horseshoe Casino / Bossier City, La.

Jun 30 - Cypress Bayou Casino / Charenton, La.

Jul 14 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Sep 15 - Crystal Grand Music Theater / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Sep 28 - Dosey Doe (The Big Barn) / The Woodlands, Texas

Oct 05 - The Welk Resort Theatre / Branson, Mo.

Oct 26 - The Welk Resort Theatre / Branson, Mo.

Nov 07 - TCU Place / Saskatoon, SK

Nov 09 - Conexus Arts Centre / Regina, SK

Nov 10 - Club Regent Event Center / Winnipeg, MB